Indian Army foils early morning drone intrusion attempt along LoC in Poonch, J&K

Indian Army personnel successfully foiled an attempted drone intrusion along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours on Sunday. According to officials, between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM, two to three small quadcopters attempted to violate Indian airspace in the sensitive border region before being detected by troops on the ground.

Swift counter-drone measures were deployed by vigilant Army personnel, forcing the quadcopters to abandon the attempt and retreat. The incident is the latest in a series of drone-related security challenges along the Line of Control, where security forces have been on heightened alert in recent months. No further details regarding the origin of the drones have been officially disclosed.

“In the early morning hours today, between 5:45 and 6:00 AM, 2-3 small quadcopters attempted to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area of Jammu & Kashmir. Swift counter-drone actions by vigilant Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted the attempt, forcing the quadcopters to return”, Indian Army Officials said according to news agency ANI.

Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone after it entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly in Digwar area, the officials said.

This was the second time in three days that troops opened fire after picking up drone movement from across the border.

The officials said the troops manning a forward post noticed the enemy drone at around 6.10 am and fired over a dozen rounds to bring it down.

However, the drone escaped the gunshots and immediately returned.

A search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

On February 27, troops had also fired on a Pakistani drone in the same area.