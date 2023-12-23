comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu's Akhnoor: 'Terrorists seen dragging one body'
Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu's Akhnoor: 'Terrorists seen dragging one body'

The Indian Army said the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening nights of December 22-23.

Jammu: Indian Army soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt by four heavily-armed terrorists at Akhnoor, in Jammu district, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Jammu: Indian Army soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt by four heavily-armed terrorists at Akhnoor, in Jammu district, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI)

The Indian Army's 16 Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X on Saturday.

The Army said that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening nights of December 22-23.

"Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists are seen dragging one body back across the IB," the White Knight Corps said.

According to PTI, one terrorist was killed as army troops guarding the International Border (IB) foiled an infiltration attempt early Saturday.

A defence spokesman shared a clip recorded on a surveillance device. The clip reportedly showed four terrorists making an attempt to cross over into India from across the border under the cover of darkness.

"Bloodstains confirmed the killing of a terrorist whose body was, however, dragged back by his associates to the Pakistan side," the officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

The incident was reported days after Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists. Four Army personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official was quoted by ANI as saying.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

The Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, took to the social media platform X and said that the soldiers lost their lives while "fighting the scourge of terrorism".

'Indian Army and White knight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism," it said.

Published: 23 Dec 2023, 08:31 PM IST
