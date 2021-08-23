Indian Army grants time scale Colonel Rank to five women officers

This is the first time that women officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been approved to the rank of Colonel

In a big boost to women officers in the Indian Army, the selection board has cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to Colonel (Time Scale) rank, post completion of 26 years of “reckonable service," informed Ministry of Defence on Monday. This is the first time that women officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been approved to the rank of Colonel.

The five women officers selected for Colonel (Time Scale) rank are Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from the Corps of Signals, Lt Col Sonia Anand and Lt Col Navneet Duggal from the Corps of EME and Lt Col Reenu Khanna and Lt Col Ritcha Sagar from the Corps of Engineers.

Previously, promotion to the rank was applicable for women officers in Army Medical Corps, Judge Adv Gen & Army Education Corps, stated MoD.

