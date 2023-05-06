Indian Army halts ALH Dhruv Chopper operations after two recent crash incidents

The Indian Army has temporarily suspended the operations of ALH Dhruv choppers, according to defence officials on Saturday.
The Indian Army has temporarily suspended the operations of ALH Dhruv choppers, according to defence officials on Saturday.
As reported by ANI, the choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.
As reported by ANI, the choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.
The crashed ALH Dhruv helicopter was on an operational mission in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
The crashed ALH Dhruv helicopter was on an operational mission in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Army aviation Corps' helicopter made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir due to a technical glitch, said Indian Army's Northern Command HQ in its statement.
The Army aviation Corps' helicopter made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir due to a technical glitch, said Indian Army's Northern Command HQ in its statement.
Two pilots and a technician were on board and suffered injuries due to the emergency landing. All three of them have been safely evacuated and are undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, Udhampur.
Two pilots and a technician were on board and suffered injuries due to the emergency landing. All three of them have been safely evacuated and are undergoing treatment at Command Hospital, Udhampur.