Home >News >India >Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People's Liberation Army
An Indian Army soldier stands guard (AFP)
An Indian Army soldier stands guard (AFP)

Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People's Liberation Army

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

The PLA soldier was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night, reports ANI.

The PLA soldier was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, states a report in the Hindustan Times.

The soldier was handed over to China after completion of formalities.

According to the Indian Army, Chinese soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the Indian Army, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Twitter: ChinarCorpsIA

'Honour in death': Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer

1 min read . 16 Oct 2020
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh amid LAC border tension, at Manali-Leh highway. (PTI)

Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today

1 min read . 02 Aug 2020
CBS, through its acquisition of Ten Network, enters a crowded market for streaming services in Australia, where it will face competition from Netflix and several local platforms.

CBS squeezes out Lachlan Murdoch to snap up ailing Australia network

2 min read . 28 Aug 2017
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout