Home >News >India >Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People's Liberation Army
An Indian Army soldier stands guard

Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier to People's Liberation Army

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

The PLA soldier was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night, reports ANI.

The PLA soldier was caught by the Indian army for straying across the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, states a report in the Hindustan Times.

The soldier was handed over to China after completion of formalities.

According to the Indian Army, Chinese soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the Indian Army, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region.

