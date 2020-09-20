Indian Army has occupied 6 new major heights on LAC with China: Report

After the Chinese aggression, the Indian security forces are working in close coordination and operations are being conducted under close monitoring of the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane. India and China have been engaged in major conflict near the Panging Tso lake and several other friction points from Sub Sector North to the Chushul area of Ladakh.