Indian Army issues modifications to the recruitment procedure for JCOs, Aginveers and other ranks
The online registrations for applications are now open from 16 February to 15 March, 2023. The candidates can apply as per their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other Qualification Requirements (QRs)
EW DELHI : Indian Army on Thursday announced modifications to the recruitment procedure for Junior Commissioned Officer / Other Ranks / Aginveers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×