An Indian army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said as reported by news agency PTI on 30 July. Javaid Ahmad Wani had gone missing on Saturday evening. He is a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said as reported by PTI.

As per the latest updates, security forces have launched a massive search operation for Wani.

Officials also added that Wani who was posted in the Ladakh region was on leave and his car was found in Paranhall later last evening.

(More details awaited)