Home/ News / India/  Indian Army Jawan goes missing from Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district; search operation launched

1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Indian army jawan reported missing in Jammu and Kashmir, massive search operation underway.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said. (Image for representation)

An Indian army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said as reported by news agency PTI on 30 July. Javaid Ahmad Wani had gone missing on Saturday evening. He is a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said as reported by PTI.

As per the latest updates, security forces have launched a massive search operation for Wani.

Officials also added that Wani who was posted in the Ladakh region was on leave and his car was found in Paranhall later last evening.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM IST
