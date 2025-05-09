Indian Army jawan M Murali Naik killed in Pakistani firing along Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir

Amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan escalating at the international border, reports arrived that an Indian Army jawan was martyred along Line of Control in Jammu.

Apart from this, reports mentioned that Agniveer M Murali Naik was injured during heavy shelling from Pakistan side on Thursday. He was later taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.

In the meantime, the Indian Army has retaliated effectively and destroyed four Pakistani posts in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.