A video of brave Indian Army soldiers standing through the snowstorm in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir has taken the internet by storm. The video has been shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter in which a is seen standing and guarding the border amid the heavy snowfall and wind.

Despite heavy snowfall in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector, the Indian Army personnel continue to perform their duty in hostile weather conditions.

The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude.

The Army troops were also seen using snow scooters to move around their positions at a forward location near the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

No easy hope or lies

Shall bring us to our goal,

But iron sacrifice

Of body, will, and soul.

There is but one task for all

One life for each to give

Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

Another video showcasing the bravery of the Indian Army went viral a few days ago, in which the soldiers conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village along the LOC in Boniyar Tehsil and shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions.

According to the Indian Army, on January 8 at 10.30 am, the Indian Army Post at Ghaggar Hill a village along LOC in Boniyar Tehsil received a distress call from the locals requesting urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who was in critical condition.

Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam#AmanHaiMuqam pic.twitter.com/DBXPhhh0RP — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2021

The Army medical team was rushed to the location and after an initial assessment of the patient, in view of the critical situation, an emergency evacuation was planned.

Army said that due to heavy snowfall it was difficult to move vehicles from Paro to the village. Thus, taking a quick decision, the Army prepared a stretcher and planned to evacuate the patient till Salasan on a stretcher and shift her to a Public Health Centre (PHC) ambulance there.

Despite inclement and heavy snowfall the evacuation team and porters safely brought the patient to Salasan covering a dist 6.5 km and handed over her to the team of paramedics from PHC Boniyar at 1.45 pm.

(With agencies input)

