Indian Army launches ‘Bharat Rice’ to improve ration quality for troops in remote areas

The Indian Army on Monday launched 'Bharat Rice', a superior-quality rice initiative aimed at improving the quality of rations provided to defence personnel.

Spearheaded by the Directorate General of Supplies and Transport, the initiative has been developed based on continuous feedback from troops. The rice will be milled according to prescribed defence specifications and supplied through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) during the financial year 2026-27.

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According to the Defence Ministry, the rice will undergo mandatory quality-control checks to ensure it is free from foreign matter and impurities, with minimal broken, damaged and discoloured grains.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi was also present at the launch.

Bharat Rice to reach Army supply depots in remote areas The initiative also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Army and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to use the latter's infrastructure during operational contingencies.

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Under the arrangement, the superior-quality rice will be delivered directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in remote areas of Ladakh and the North East. This will eliminate the need for Army depots to collect supplies from local FCI facilities, the Defence Ministry said.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described 'Bharat Rice' as a bond of trust connecting farmers and soldiers, from the fields where the crop is grown to the plates of military personnel.

He said the initiative gives practical shape to the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', reflecting how farmers' hard work contributes to the strength of soldiers.

"This superior-quality rice will be provided in accordance with standard specifications. Furthermore, we are ensuring ergonomic packaging. While this initiative might appear small, it offers immense operational relief to the soldiers responsible for transporting rations to remote and difficult terrains," he added.

Rajnath Singh stresses role of nutrition in soldiers' readiness Singh said a soldier's operational readiness depends not only on weapons and equipment but also on physical health, mental balance, morale and stamina, particularly when serving in challenging conditions.

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He emphasised that the welfare of soldiers is an integral part of national security rather than a peripheral concern. Nutritious food, reliable equipment and comprehensive training, he said, help boost the morale of troops and prepare them to face challenges while protecting the country.

‘Logistics itself is combat power’: Rajnath Singh The Defence Minister also highlighted the growing importance of logistics in modern warfare, stating that military strength depends on more than weapons, platforms and technology.

He said efficient supply chains, adequate storage capacity, transportation networks, warehousing infrastructure and the timely replenishment of supplies are equally important in determining the outcome of conflicts.

"The strategic analysis of Operation Sindoor indicated that warning times could be extremely short in future conflicts. Scenarios involving zero-warning situations and the integration of technology into warfare could severely test our preparedness. Such conflicts could also put the endurance of our logistics chains and supply networks to the test. Therefore, we must build logistics resilience to sustain our operations. This MoU with FCI represents a significant step in that direction," he said.

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Singh's remarks underlined the need to strengthen the Army's logistics network to ensure supplies remain uninterrupted during emergencies and military operations.

He added that FCI possesses warehouses, storage infrastructure, modern silos, material handling equipment, and trained manpower across the country, including the operationally significant areas. This initiative is proof that the country's existing national capacity can be aligned with national security requirements, Singh said, adding that it represents a dual-use approach, serving both civil and military needs.

He underlined that just as fighter aircraft are now landing on expressways, and roads and bridges built by Border Roads Organisation are being utilised by local residents too, FCI godowns will no longer be limited to food storage; they will become an integral part of the Indian Army's supply chain.

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"This approach will optimise resources and strengthen national resilience. Integrating existing infrastructure with operational planning allows us to save time and utilise resources more effectively. This MoU is far more than a mere administrative arrangement. It acts as a force multiplier for operational preparedness and reflects our 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-nation' approach," he said.

Procurement in 10 kg and 30 kg bags will further ease handling and transportation, particularly at forward posts. The initiative follows nearly 18 months of coordination among the Army, FCI, NAFED and the Department of Food & Public Distribution, the ministry said on 'Bharat Rice'.

The MoU with FCI draws upon operational lessons, including those from Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the requirement for resilient logistics arrangements during contingencies that may arise at short notice and extend over prolonged periods.

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It provides the Indian Army a formal framework to utilise identified FCI warehousing infrastructure, labour resources and material-handling equipment during operational contingencies, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)