Indian Army learns lessons from Ukraine conflict, boosts weapons purchases

Indian Army learns lessons from Ukraine conflict, boosts weapons purchases2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Indian Army to advance firepower with focus on mobility, precision attacks, range, quick strikes, and survivability, influenced by Ukraine war. Army to ramp up weapons including guns, rocket systems, and missiles.
Indian Army has decided to advance its firepower, with a greater emphasis on mobility, precision attacks, range, quick strikes, and survivability, after getting influenced by the Ukraine war that entered 571 days on Sunday.
