Indian Army learns lessons from Ukraine conflict, boosts weapons purchases

Indian Army to advance firepower with focus on mobility, precision attacks, range, quick strikes, and survivability, influenced by Ukraine war. Army to ramp up weapons including guns, rocket systems, and missiles.

Indian Army has decided to advance its firepower, with a greater emphasis on mobility, precision attacks, range, quick strikes, and survivability, after getting influenced by the Ukraine war that entered 571 days on Sunday.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Indian Army is also ramping up its weapons including guns, rocket systems, and missiles.

Army's five-pronged strategy, which will cost thousands of crores, evolved after assessing the needs of the artillery regiments on a battlefield.

Citing an official, the HT report said all regiments would be equipped with advanced 155mm artillery gun systems, inducting missiles and rockets with longer ranges, lethal ammunition, reorganisation of surveillance, and shortening the sensor-to-shooter loop for swift detection.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reaffirmed the primacy of firepower as a battle-winning factor, therefore, the Army has revised its profile of weaponry. One of the key lessons learned from the 19-month-old war is to deploy more self-propelled and mounted gun systems for improved mobility, missiles, and rockets with superior range, ensuring increased survivability against the enemy.

In the past five years, all gun systems bought or are in the process of being procured, are aimed at enhancing the artillery's lethality, reach, and versatility. The artillery's focus is on pursuing modernisation through indigenisation. However, M777 ultra-light howitzers are imported from the US.

Notably, the Defence Research and Development Organisation began a project called Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) in 2013 to replace older army guns with a modern 155mm artillery gun. DRDO partnered with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems -- to manufacture the gun, which has a range of 48 km. The urgent priorities of the army also include buying more self-propelled K9 Vajra-T guns manufactured by Larsen & Toubro with technology transfer from South Korean firm Hanwha Techwin, mounted gun systems, modern towed gun systems, and equipping more regiments with Dhanush artillery pieces and upgraded Sharang guns, an official told HT. The army has inducted 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns under a 2017 contract worth $720 million, and several of them have been deployed in Ladakh. Besides, the Indian army has also deployed its first regiment of 155mm/45-calibre Dhanush towed guns near the China border.

It has ordered a total of 114 such guns, which have a range of 38 km. The India-made Dhanush is an electronically and mechanically upgraded version of the imported 155mm FH 77 BO2 guns, better known as Bofors.