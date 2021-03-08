Indian Army leases 4 Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel

The development comes as India and China have disengaged their troops from frontline positions at one particularly contested friction point along the Line of Actual Control border. Disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso was completed last month. Senior military commanders of the two countries and diplomats are expected to meet soon to discuss pulling back troops from other contentious areas along the LAC. With the Chinese side making incursions into Indian territory, both sides were locked in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation which began in May 2020 in violation of several agreements signed since 1993.