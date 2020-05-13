Indian Army mulling proposal to allow civilians in force for 3 years

NEW DELHI : The Indian Army is looking at a proposal that will allow the youth to serve the military for three years voluntarily under a new “tour of duty" programme, an army officer familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It is similar to the short-service commission that allows officers to serve for 10-14 years in the Army and aims to attract the youth to serve in the military. It is also aimed at making up for the shortfall in the officer ranks of the service as well as help reduce the military’s budget that is heavily tilted towards payments of pensions and salaries, the officer cited above said.

If the proposal is accepted, the army could implement the model on trial basis for both officers and other ranks in a limited number of vacancies, said the officer cited above. If the person opts to leave after the three year internship period is over, the service period is expected burnish the person’s credentials while choosing another career, the officer said.

The proposal is seen as a shift from the concept of permanent service towards a temporary experience of serving in the military.

The proposed model is expected to help save on pensions and other allowances paid out to short-service commissioned officers released after 10 and 14 years of service.

The “tour of duty" model, however, will not be the same as conscription or compulsory military service like in Israel or some other countries.

An Army spokesperson said that if the proposal gets the go ahead, it will be completely voluntary but with there no relaxations in the selection criteria for those wishing to join.

Share Via