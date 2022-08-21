Indian Army nabs suspected suicide attacker in Jammu

An intruder who was allegedly planning a suicide assault was shot at and captured by Indian Army soldiers on the line of control in the Sehar Makri neighbourhood of Nowshera. The army personnel engaged the intruder, later named as Tabarak Husain (26), in the Sehar Makri neighbourhood of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu after initially spotting him engaging in suspicious conduct.

