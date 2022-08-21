Indian Army nabs suspected suicide attacker in Jammu

An intruder who was allegedly planning a suicide assault was shot at and captured by Indian Army soldiers on the line of control in the Sehar Makri neighbourhood of Nowshera.
An intruder who was allegedly planning a suicide assault was shot at and captured by Indian Army soldiers on the line of control in the Sehar Makri neighbourhood of Nowshera. The army personnel engaged the intruder, later named as Tabarak Husain (26), in the Sehar Makri neighbourhood of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu after initially spotting him engaging in suspicious conduct.
According to the Rajouri district police, the infiltrator made an attempt to flee from the army soldiers but was fired at and captured in hurt condition. According to them, the invader was taken immediately to a nearby army facility for first assistance before being transferred to Army Hospital Rajouri for additional care.
He is responding well to treatment, a police officer reports, and the intrusion will be investigated and the perpetrator questioned as a result. This was his second encounter with law enforcement while breaching the Line of Control (LOC).
Officials claimed that nothing incriminating was found in his possession and that only after interviewing him would it be possible to determine why he tried to enter this side illegally.
"Tabarak Husain's pubic hairs and armpits are shaved and this is mostly done by terrorists when they are on a suicide attack as seen in the past," said a police official.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of the infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.
“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri," the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment."
The SSP stated that an inquiry would be done later, including questioning of the infiltrator. The intruder was 32-year-old Tabariq Hussain, a citizen of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to official authorities.
