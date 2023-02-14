Indian Army needs 200 helicopters for better maneuverability in high-altitude regions: Army Chief
- Indian Army's Chief of Staff added that the procurements are planned with the aim to enhance the profile of the Indian Army's combat aviation wing
In order to ensure better maneuverability in high-altitude regions, the Indian Army is mulling over the idea to procure around 95 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and 110 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey said on Tuesday. He added that the procurements are planned with the aim to enhance the profile of the Indian Army's combat aviation wing.
