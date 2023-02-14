In order to ensure better maneuverability in high-altitude regions, the Indian Army is mulling over the idea to procure around 95 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and 110 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey said on Tuesday. He added that the procurements are planned with the aim to enhance the profile of the Indian Army's combat aviation wing.

General Pandey was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Aero India air show and said that the new LCH and LUH will replace the aging fleets of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

The Army Chief also gave details on the weapon systems which will be used in LCH Prachand and said that Helina missiles will be used. "We are looking for integration of the Helina missiles on the aircraft," he said during the briefing at the Yelahanka Air Force complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given a green signal for the acquisition of 40 Helinna launchers and missiles. "Its integration on aircraft is something we believe is important for us to maximize the potential of anti-tank guided missiles," General Pandey said.

LCH Prachand is indigenously developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armor protection, and formidable night attack capability. The helicopter has a 5.8-tonne twin-engine which is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones, and other assets in high-altitude regions.

The helicopter is fully capable of operating in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

The Army Chief also added that the manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is working on quality enhancements in the helicopter including the auto-pilot feature.

He also talked about the niche technologies for surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off with Chinese forces. General Pandey said that the focus is to procure drones now.

(With inputs from PTI)