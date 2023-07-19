comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Army officer killed, others injured in Siachen glacier fire accident
One officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured amid a fire accident at the Siachen glacier on Wednesday. Indian Army officials said that the injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital. The incident took place around 3.30 am.

More to come…

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 04:54 PM IST
