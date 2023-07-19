Indian Army officer killed, others injured in Siachen glacier fire accident1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST
One officer died and three soldiers were injured in a fire accident at Siachen glacier. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital.
One officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured amid a fire accident at the Siachen glacier on Wednesday. Indian Army officials said that the injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital. The incident took place around 3.30 am.
