Business News/ News / India/  Indian Army officer killed, others injured in Siachen glacier fire accident

Indian Army officer killed, others injured in Siachen glacier fire accident

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

One officer died and three soldiers were injured in a fire accident at Siachen glacier. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital.

One officer died and three soldiers were injured in a fire accident at Siachen glacier | Representational image

One officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured amid a fire accident at the Siachen glacier on Wednesday. Indian Army officials said that the injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital. The incident took place around 3.30 am.

More to come…

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 04:54 PM IST
