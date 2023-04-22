Indian Army orders 'Made-in-India' Nagastra-1 attack drones. 5 things to know2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- According to the statement, the Nagastra-1 loiter munition has advanced features such as abort, recover, and reuse capabilities, which make it superior to similar systems developed by more technologically advanced countries.
The Indian Army has achieved a significant accomplishment in the field of defence under the 'Make-in-India' initiative by signing a contract to purchase more than 450 completely indigenous Nagastra-1 loitering munitions.
