Indian Army organises integrated exercise ‘Trishakri Prahar’ in North Bengal
The exercise, which included all of the Army's services, the Indian Air Force, and CAPFs, was designed to test the Security Forces' ability to fight using the most modern tools and weapons in a networked, integrated environment
In order to coordinate an integrated battle, the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted a joint training exercise called "Exercise Trishakri Prahar" in North Bengal from 21 to 31 January, 2023.
