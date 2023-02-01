Indian Army organises integrated exercise ‘Trishakri Prahar’ in North Bengal

In order to coordinate an integrated battle, the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted a joint training exercise called "Exercise Trishakri Prahar" in North Bengal from 21 to 31 January, 2023.

The exercise, which included all of the Army's services, the Indian Air Force, and CAPFs, was designed to test the Security Forces' ability to fight using the most modern tools and weapons in a networked, integrated environment.

#WATCH | A joint training exercise 'Exercise Trishakri Prahar' was conducted in North Bengal from 21-31 Jan; aim was to practice battle preparedness of Security Forces using weapons & equipment in an integrated environment, involving all arms of the Army, Indian Air Force & CAPFs pic.twitter.com/6BrrMI3fFw — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Swift mobilisation and deployment drills were practised throughout North Bengal as part of the exercise. All organisations, including the Civil Administration, Civil Defense Organizations, Police, and CAPFs, coordinated their efforts to ensure effective movement and rapid mobilisation.

In a networked environment, the exercise demonstrated the joint application of ground and aerial assets, including the most modern fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, medium and field artillery guns, infantry mortars, and other New Generation Infantry weapons and equipment. As part of the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," newly introduced weapons and equipment made in India participated in the exercise as well.

Army Commander for Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita reviewed the firepower exercise. The exercise was also observed by senior BSF, ITBP, SSB, and civil administration officials. A display of the main weapons and equipment was also planned for after the firepower exercise.

The execution of "Exercise TRISHAKTI PRAHAR" allowed different agencies to practise moving quickly and deploying their forces throughout North Bengal.

The Integrated Fire Power Exercise demonstrated the ability of the Indian Armed Forces to apply resources from the Indian Air Force, Airborne Special Forces, and Security Forces in a coordinated manner in a networked environment.

(With inputs from ANI)