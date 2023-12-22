comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups: Report
Back Back

After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups: Report

 Livemint

According to a report, Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called himself the spokesperson of the Kashmir-Khalistan Referendum Front, while speaking about the recent ambush on Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an American-Canadian dual citizen who India has designated as a terrorist (AP)Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an American-Canadian dual citizen who India has designated as a terrorist (AP)

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly showed solidarity with terrorists who ambushed an Indian Army vehicle on Thursday. According to CNN-News18, Pannun declared a new front to reflect upon his association with terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pannun reportedly called himself the spokesperson of the Kashmir-Khalistan Referendum Front and said the recent ambush on Indian soldiers was a "consequence of India’s violence against Kashmiris".

Three soldiers were killed and three other were injured after an Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI had reported on Thursday.

The report added that top Intelligence sources said Pannun’s declaration clarifies his association with designated terror groups of Pakistan who killed Indian soldiers. “Earlier, there were only inputs available about his access to ISI but now, his statement clearly shows his association," sources were quoted as saying.

Pannun is the chief of the Sikhs for Justice separatist group and was listed as an “individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 1, 2020. Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Last month, Pannun had released a video urging people to avoid travelling aboard Air India flights on November 19. He had also issued threats to attack India’s Parliament in response to an alleged failed murder plot to kill him.

The US had recently alleged an Indian link to an alleged foiled assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 

In an interview with the Financial Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, responded to the claims made by the US and said he will "look into" any evidence, adding that "few incidents" would not affect US-India ties.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India has instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

Pannun has been under the NIA lens since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against him.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 03:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App