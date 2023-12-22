After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups: Report
According to a report, Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called himself the spokesperson of the Kashmir-Khalistan Referendum Front, while speaking about the recent ambush on Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.
Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly showed solidarity with terrorists who ambushed an Indian Army vehicle on Thursday. According to CNN-News18, Pannun declared a new front to reflect upon his association with terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.