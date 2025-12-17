Indian Army receives final batch of Apache AH-64E helicopters, Jodhpur unit to be strengthened

The Indian Army has completed the induction of its Apache AH-64E attack helicopter fleet with the arrival of the final three aircraft, a move expected to significantly enhance its strike and reconnaissance capabilities. The helicopters will soon be deployed with the Army’s 451 Army Aviation Squadron in Jodhpur, following assembly and mandatory technical clearances.

What does the arrival of the final Apache helicopters mean for Indian Army? With the delivery of the remaining three aircraft, the Indian Army has now received all six Apache helicopters ordered for its Aviation Corps. According to official sources, the helicopters were flown into India aboard a Antonov An-124 heavy-lift aircraft and will be stationed in Jodhpur after the completion of joint inspections and other formalities in the coming days.

The induction marks a key step in strengthening the Army’s attack helicopter arm, particularly for operations in desert and western sectors.

When were the Apaches delivered and why were there delays? India received the first batch of three Apache helicopters in July, while the remaining aircraft arrived on Tuesday. Earlier timelines had indicated that deliveries would begin in 2023, before being pushed to 2024 and subsequently delayed further. Initial expectations suggested that the first batch would arrive around February or March this year.

Despite the setbacks, the Army formally inducted the helicopters after the arrival of the initial batch, signalling operational readiness even as deliveries were completed in phases.

How have the Apache helicopters already been used? The Army’s Apache helicopters made their operational debut during Exercise Maru Jwala earlier this year. The exercise formed part of the larger tri-services drill, Exercise Trishul, and showcased the platforms’ combat and reconnaissance capabilities in a joint operational environment.

What did the Indian Army say about the induction? In a post on X, the Indian Army described the induction as a “milestone moment”, stating that the arrival of the platforms would “bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly.” An earlier statement issued on the Army Aviation Corps’ raising day also noted that the helicopters would markedly enhance the Corps’ strike and surveillance roles.

How does this fit into the Indian Army’s broader aviation plans? The Army is steadily expanding its aviation firepower and is set to induct 90 indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand in the coming years. In addition, the Army Aviation Corps already operates the weapon-systems-integrated version of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), known as Rudra.

The Indian Air Force, meanwhile, operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, deployed across Ladakh and western sectors, underscoring the platform’s importance across services.

What makes the Apache AH-64E a critical combat platform? The Apache can carry a diverse weapons package, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles. It is also equipped with a 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of its area weapon subsystem.

A defining feature of the platform is its Longbow fire control radar. Boeing has stated that the Apache is the only attack helicopter globally with a fire control radar offering 360-degree coverage, complemented by a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision operations.

What sets the AH-64E Version 6 apart? The Indian Army has inducted the Boeing AH-64E, the most advanced configuration of the Apache. Designed for Multi-Domain Operations, the AH-64E Version 6 incorporates upgrades to sensors, software and weapons performance.