Indian Army NCC Special Entry: Indian Army has invited applications from candidates for NCC Special Entry Scheme. The application process has started and will continue till 15th July. Interested candidates can apply online through official website. However, before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification to avoid any mistake, and thereby rejection of application. Notification is posted on the official website — https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Here are some important details

Educational Qualification

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in the first two of three years and three of four years degree course. Also, such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks in degree course if selected in interview.

Age Limit

For NCC candidates, 19 to 25 years as on 1st Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later

than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive).

Vacancies

NCC Men. 50 (45 for General Category and 5 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

NCC Women. 05 (4 for General Category and 1 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Applications will only be accepted online on website - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click

‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments. Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment. After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.

Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.