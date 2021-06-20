Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration for NCC Special Entry begins. How to apply2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification to avoid any mistake, and thereby rejection of application
Indian Army NCC Special Entry: Indian Army has invited applications from candidates for NCC Special Entry Scheme. The application process has started and will continue till 15th July. Interested candidates can apply online through official website. However, before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification to avoid any mistake, and thereby rejection of application. Notification is posted on the official website — https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
Here are some important details
Educational Qualification
For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in the first two of three years and three of four years degree course. Also, such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50 per cent marks in degree course if selected in interview.
Age Limit
For NCC candidates, 19 to 25 years as on 1st Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later
than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive).
Vacancies
NCC Men. 50 (45 for General Category and 5 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).
NCC Women. 05 (4 for General Category and 1 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).
