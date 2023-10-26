The Indian Army has opened invitation for application for the post of Territorial Army Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can log on to the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov. to submit their applications. The same is open till November 21, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the schedule, Territorial Army recruitment exam will be conducted in the 3rd or 4th week of December. And, the admit card for the exam can downloaded from the website after the application is submitted. Here's all you need to know:

Who can apply? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the guidelines, candidates between 18 to 42 years as on November 21, 2023, can apply for the post.

He or she must be a graduate from any recognized university.

The recruitment is for Male and Female Officers in the Territorial Army. There are a total of 19 vacancies. Few more details here:

A fee of ₹ 500 must be paid online while submitting the form.

500 must be paid online while submitting the form. Applicants with correctly filled application forms will undergo screening (written exam, followed by interview if they pass) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) at Territorial Army Group Headquarters.

Successful candidates will proceed to Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board evaluations for final selection. How to apply for Territorial Army Officer post:

Visit official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Join as Officer’ – ‘Register’

Create profile and apply for the post

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay fee and submit application

Download form and take a printout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!