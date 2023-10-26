Indian Army recruitment: Vacancies open for Territorial Army Officer posts. Here's how to apply
Territorial Army recruitment exam in December, admit card can be downloaded
The Indian Army has opened invitation for application for the post of Territorial Army Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can log on to the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov. to submit their applications. The same is open till November 21, 2023.
As per the schedule, Territorial Army recruitment exam will be conducted in the 3rd or 4th week of December. And, the admit card for the exam can downloaded from the website after the application is submitted. Here's all you need to know:
Who can apply?
Few more details here:
How to apply for Territorial Army Officer post:
