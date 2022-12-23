Indian Army recruits four meritorious sportswomen under its Mission Olympics

NEW DELHI :Indian Army has recruited four meritorious sportswomen into the Corps of Military Police as Direct Entry Havildars under its Mission Olympic Programme and also as part of its efforts to give an impetus to women power. The sportswomen include Sakshi, Arundhati Choudhary (both for boxing), Bhateri and Priyanka (both for wrestling), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
NEW DELHI :Indian Army has recruited four meritorious sportswomen into the Corps of Military Police as Direct Entry Havildars under its Mission Olympic Programme and also as part of its efforts to give an impetus to women power. The sportswomen include Sakshi, Arundhati Choudhary (both for boxing), Bhateri and Priyanka (both for wrestling), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
They have created history by becoming pioneers to represent the Indian Army in women category at National Championship in Boxing and Wrestling by participating in the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship 2022 (19 to 26 December 2022) at Bhopal and Senior National Wrestling Championship (21 to 23 December 2022) at Vishakhapatnam.
They have created history by becoming pioneers to represent the Indian Army in women category at National Championship in Boxing and Wrestling by participating in the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship 2022 (19 to 26 December 2022) at Bhopal and Senior National Wrestling Championship (21 to 23 December 2022) at Vishakhapatnam.
The Indian Army has a long illustrious tradition of promoting and nurturing sports personnel and runs a well-structured programme named “Mission Olympics".
The Indian Army has a long illustrious tradition of promoting and nurturing sports personnel and runs a well-structured programme named “Mission Olympics".
Earlier in the year, Summy, an international level sportswoman who excels in 400 metres athletics and Jasmine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist in Boxing were also recruited by the Indian Army.
Earlier in the year, Summy, an international level sportswoman who excels in 400 metres athletics and Jasmine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist in Boxing were also recruited by the Indian Army.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.