Indian Army recruits four meritorious sportswomen under its Mission Olympics

NEW DELHI :Indian Army has recruited four meritorious sportswomen into the Corps of Military Police as Direct Entry Havildars under its Mission Olympic Programme and also as part of its efforts to give an impetus to women power. The sportswomen include Sakshi, Arundhati Choudhary (both for boxing), Bhateri and Priyanka (both for wrestling), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}