Indian Army registers IPR of new combat uniform1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 04:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The exclusive intellectual property rights (IPR) of the new design and camouflage pattern of the improved combat uniform is now with the Indian Army. The process for registration of the new camouflage pattern and design has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.