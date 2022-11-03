Indian Army registers IPR of new design and camouflage pattern uniform

The Ministry of Defence on 3 November said that the Indian Army has registered ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)’ of the new design and camouflage pattern uniform.
The Ministry of Defence on 3 November said that the Indian Army has registered ‘Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)’ of the new design and camouflage pattern uniform.
"The process for registration of the new Camouflage Pattern and Design of Improved Combat Uniform to establish ownership of the Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
"The process for registration of the new Camouflage Pattern and Design of Improved Combat Uniform to establish ownership of the Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The new digital pattern combat uniform for Indian Army soldiers was unveiled on 15 January 2022, which has a contemporary look and functional design.
The new digital pattern combat uniform for Indian Army soldiers was unveiled on 15 January 2022, which has a contemporary look and functional design.
As per details, provided by the Defence Ministry, the fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. Also, the uniform’s uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender specific modifications for women’s combat uniform.
As per details, provided by the Defence Ministry, the fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. Also, the uniform’s uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender specific modifications for women’s combat uniform.
With the IPR of the design and camouflage pattern rests solely with the Indian Army, manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions.
With the IPR of the design and camouflage pattern rests solely with the Indian Army, manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions.
"Indian Army can enforce exclusive rights to the design and can file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages," the statement added.
"Indian Army can enforce exclusive rights to the design and can file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages," the statement added.
A total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD Depots as part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform.
A total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD Depots as part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform.
Workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Delhi.
Workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Delhi.
Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets to cater for issue to JCOs and OR as part of individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023.
Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets to cater for issue to JCOs and OR as part of individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.