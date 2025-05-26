Indian Army releases first images of Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs monitoring Operation Sindoor: Check here

The Indian Army has shared first images of the chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy who led ‘Operation Sindoor’ monitoring India's strike on Pakistan on May 7

In the images released by Indian Army’s Headquarters (IHQ) Ops Room, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh are seen leading the operation.

The Operation Sindoor was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by militants on April 22.

Jaishankar says terrorism is an open business in Pakistan Terrorism is an "open business" in Pakistan that is financed, organised and used by the state and its military, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said.

The external affairs minister also said that India and Pakistan were "very, very far away" from a nuclear conflict during their recent clashes.

In an interview to German newspaper FAZ, Jaishankar, in an apparent criticism of the West, said there has been a tendency to link everything in "our part of the world" to a "nuclear problem".

"Very, very far away. I'm frankly astonished by your question," he said when asked how far away was the world from a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

"At no point was a nuclear level reached. There is a narrative as if everything that happens in our part of the world leads directly to a nuclear problem. That disturbs me a lot because it encourages terrible activities like terrorism," he said.