Home >News >India >Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in Sikkim
Indian Army extends support to Chinese citizens (PIB)
Indian Army extends support to Chinese citizens (PIB)

Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in Sikkim

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 02:24 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The Army also provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to the Chinese citizens
  • It also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination

Indian Army rescued three Chinese nationals who lost their way in North Sikkim's plateau area at 17,500 ft altitude on 3 September, according to an official press release.

The Army also provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to the Chinese citizens, which included two men and a woman. It also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination.

"The soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," stated the Army.

The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (PTI)

Indian Army fully prepared to deal with any situation, says Chief MM Naravane

1 min read . 04 Sep 2020
FILE PHOTO: A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout