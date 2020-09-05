Subscribe


Home >News >India >Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in Sikkim
Indian Army extends support to Chinese citizens

Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in Sikkim

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The Army also provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to the Chinese citizens
  • It also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination

Indian Army rescued three Chinese nationals who lost their way in North Sikkim's plateau area at 17,500 ft altitude on 3 September, according to an official press release.

The Army also provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to the Chinese citizens, which included two men and a woman. It also gave them appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination.

"The soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," stated the Army.

The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.

