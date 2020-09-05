Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals in north Sikkim

NEW DELHI: Three Chinese nationals--two men and a woman--were rescued by the Indian Army in north Sikkim on Friday after they lost their way.

The soldiers, who "extended a helping hand", also offered them food and warm clothes to protect them from the harsh climate in the area, a statement from the Army said on Saturday.

The three Chinese had lost their way "in Plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet," the statement said.

"Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian The Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions (sic), " the Army statement said.

Pictures on the internet showed an Indian soldier carrying oxygen cylinder for the three. Another picture shows a security personnel offering food to one of the men. The soldiers also helped the people fix their car.

"The Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back. The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance," the Army statement added.

The incident comes amid tensions between India and China over Chinese intrusions into Indian territory. Strains have been on since May when the intrusions were first noticed by India.

