Indian Army resumes patrolling in Demchok amid India-China tensions, Depsang operations to begin soon

The Indian Army has commenced patrolling in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh as of November 1, with Depsang patrols expected soon. Troops exchanged sweets during Diwali, while defense minister Rajnath Singh noted the near completion of troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

Written By Sayantani
Published1 Nov 2024, 02:05 PM IST
The briefing came soon after officials announced that the disengagement of front-line Indian and Chinese soldiers from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh is moving ahead at a brisk pace and is expected to be over by October 28-29.
India-China Row: In a significant development in the ongoing border tensions, the Indian Army has commenced patrolling in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh as of November 1. This move follows a recent agreement between India and China aimed at de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Troops to Revert to Pre-April 2020 Status

According to reports from news agency ANI, Indian Army officials have indicated that the patrolling in the Demchok area will be reinstated to levels seen prior to April 2020.

Additionally, operations in the Depsang sector are anticipated to begin shortly, marking a return to normalcy in this strategically vital region.

Diwali Gesture of Diplomacy Between India and China

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a traditional exchange of sweets at various border points, including those in eastern Ladakh, on Diwali.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," PTI quoted an Indian Army official.

This gesture occurred just a day after both nations successfully disengaged troops from two contentious friction points—Demchok and Depsang Plains—highlighting a thaw in bilateral relations.

As a traditional practice, Indian and Chinese troops have in the past exchanged sweets and greetings at several border posts along the LAC, including in eastern Ladakh, to mark festivals and other important occasions.

Recent Developments in Sino-Indian Relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that both nations – India and China – had successfully repositioned most of their frontline troops away from the disputed border.

“Process of disengagement is almost complete,” Rajnath Singh stated, signalling a cautious optimism regarding future relations between the two countries.

Agreement for a De-escalation Pact

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently confirmed that a new agreement had been finalised between India and China after extensive negotiations over the preceding weeks.

This agreement specifically addresses military patrols and troop disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, aiming to resolve issues that have persisted since the tensions escalated in 2020.

A Historic Context

The backdrop to these developments is fraught with tension, particularly following the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which was one of the most severe military confrontations in decades.

The ongoing border disputes have strained relations between the two nations, which have historically experienced periods of both cooperation and conflict.

As the situation evolves, the successful implementation of the disengagement agreement will be crucial in stabilising the region and fostering better diplomatic relations between India and China.

1 Nov 2024, 02:05 PM IST
