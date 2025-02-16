The Indian Army on Sunday opened a retaliatory fire across the Line of Control at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector at the Pakistani troops after the latter opened small arms fire on Indian post, reported ANI.

According to the details, the incident occurred at around 11 am on 16 February. No casualty was reported on either side, added the report.

"At about 11 AM today, Pakistan troops opened small arms fire on own (Indian) post across LoC in Poonch Sector, J&K. The fire was retaliated appropriately by the Indian Army. No casualty to own side," ANI quoted Army officials as saying.

The following incident took place days after the Army reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement along the LoC remains intact, despite occasional stray firing incidents.

In the meantime, a joint search operation of Romeo Force and SOG (Special Operations Group) of Police launched in the dense forest of Mendhar town in Poonch district to trace suspicious terrorist movement in the forest region.

Ceasefire violation: Earlier on February 13, the Army had dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that the truce remains intact and is being upheld according to the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies.

"The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place," the statement further read.

The Army further stated that minor incidents along the LoC are not uncommon and that concerns have been raised with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. It assured that the situation remains stable, is being closely monitored, and that Indian forces maintain a high level of alertness while continuing to assert dominance over the LoC.