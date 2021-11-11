Indian Army revamps Rezang La war memorial in Ladakh, Rajnath to inaugurate

"The Rezang La war memorial in Eastern Ladakh sector was a small one and it has now been expanded. It will now be much bigger than before and would be out on the tourist map of the Ladakh union territory," Indian Army officials said.Now the common public including the tourists would be allowed to go to the memorial and border areas which would further popularise the legendary battle.The Defence Minister would be inaugurating the war memorial on November 18 along with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who would be accompanying him there, they said.

