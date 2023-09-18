Indian Army’s Chetak helicopter makes precautionary landing near Yamunanagar in Haryana

A helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near Yamunanagar in Haryana due to a “technical issue" on Monday, an official statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The army helicopter was on a routine sortie.

The Chetak helicopter, with a few personnel onboard, landed in the fields, nearly 7 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to the statement, the Chetak helicopter landed at Shadipur village in Yamunanagar and those onboard the chopper are safe.

“On a routine sortie on September 18, Indian Army's Chetak helicopter carried out a precautionary landing near Yamunanagar due to a technical issue," the statement said.

After landing, the fitness of the helicopter was checked and subsequently, it was flown back to the base.

“After landing, the helicopter was checked for its fitness and subsequently, was flown safely to the base. The pilots and passengers of the helicopter are safe and there is no report of any damage to the helicopter or any private property," added the statement.

The Indian Army chopper remained on the ground for about 30 minutes.

According to a report by PTI citing Yamunanagar Sadar Police Station SHO Joginder Singh, the police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to media reports, a large number of people gathered near the spot and the police personnel kept them at a distance from the helicopter.