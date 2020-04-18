Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI)
Indian Army’s one more personnel test positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 08:29 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The confirmation comes as the Indian Navy reported that 26 sailors within its ranks had tested positive for covid-19
  • Total number of infected patients in the Indian Army is at 9

NEW DELHI : The Indian Army on Saturday confirmed that one more of its personnel had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease taking the number of infected in the service to 9.

The confirmation comes as the Indian Navy reported that 26 sailors within its ranks had tested positive for covid-19.

“We can confirm that one Woman Medical Officer is tested positive for COVID-19 at Dehradun," a person aware of the development said.

“Contact tracing is being done. All primary contacts at Dehradun are under home quarantine. One officer who traveled with her has tested negative. Rest of the contacts will be tested between day 5-14 of contact with her," the person said.

A number of doctors who had come in contact with lady medical officer in Lucknow were found without any symptoms but had been advised to be under quarantine as a preventive measure for 14 days before starting work in hospitals, the person added.

On Friday, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had told reporters that 8 personnel within army ranks had tested positive for covid-19.

The Indian Air Force earlier this month had said three of its personnel had been placed in isolation but no positive case has been reported as yet from the service.

