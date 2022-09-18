Indian Army's wing activates satellite-based internet service on Siachen Glacier

Indian Army's wing activates satellite-based internet service on Siachen Glacier1 min read . 10:02 PM IST
- The Indian Army's wing said this is the world's highest battlefield where satellite-based internet service has been activated.
The Siachen Signallers on 18 September activated the satellite-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, said Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Army invited Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement.
For this, proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter amunition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternative energy resources.
Apart from this, the Indian Army added that the process of procurement will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for 6 months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry, the force said.
In June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to ₹76,390 crore to ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories.
