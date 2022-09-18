Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Army's wing activates satellite-based internet service on Siachen Glacier

Indian Army's wing activates satellite-based internet service on Siachen Glacier

A soldier adjusts the antenna of satellite-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier on 18 September. (PC-ANI)
1 min read . 10:02 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Indian Army's wing said this is the world's highest battlefield where satellite-based internet service has been activated.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Siachen Signallers on 18 September activated the satellite-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, said Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps.

The Siachen Signallers on 18 September activated the satellite-based internet service on the Siachen Glacier at 19,061 feet, said Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps.

The Indian Army's wing said this is the world's highest battlefield where satellite-based internet service has been activated.

The Indian Army's wing said this is the world's highest battlefield where satellite-based internet service has been activated.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army invited Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army invited Indian defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement.

ALSO READ: Indian Army invites defence firms to offer critical equipment for procurement

ALSO READ: Indian Army invites defence firms to offer critical equipment for procurement

For this, proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter amunition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternative energy resources.

For this, proposals have been fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter amunition, communication and optical systems, specialist vehicles, engineering equipment and alternative energy resources.

Apart from this, the Indian Army added that the process of procurement will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for 6 months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry, the force said.

Apart from this, the Indian Army added that the process of procurement will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for 6 months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within a year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry, the force said.

In June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to 76,390 crore to ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories.

In June this year, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to 76,390 crore to ‘Buy (Indian)’, ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ categories.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.