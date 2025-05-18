Indian Army shares new video of ‘Operation Sindoor’ strikes: ‘Ruthless precision, Raw power. Fierce pride’

The Indian Army on Sunday (May 18) released dramatic visuals from Operation Sindoor, the large-scale retaliatory campaign launched earlier this month in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The video, posted by the Army’s Western Command on the social media platform X, showcased high-impact precision strikes against Pakistani drones and missiles. The footage was accompanied by bold messaging from the Army: “Enemy Missiles neutralised… #IndianArmy – impregnable wall of fire."

Interception of enemy drones and missiles The visuals highlight the interception and neutralisation of Pakistani drones and an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), reportedly using India’s cutting-edge S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

The Army captioned a segment of the video with: “Missed their targets by miles. Debris in agricultural farms.” The message appeared to underline both the effectiveness of India’s defence systems and the inaccuracy of the incoming attacks.

“Ruthless Precision. Raw Power. Fierce Pride.” The video further described the Army’s response as one of “Ruthless Precision. Raw Power. Fierce Pride,” sending a strong message of deterrence and readiness.

The video, posted on the Army's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), was captioned: "Planned, trained & executed. Justice served." It features armed Indian soldiers in full combat gear and dramatic visuals of precision strikes and gunfire.

“Justice served” — Army’s message of resolve In a powerful display of India’s military capability and intent, the Army described the operation as the culmination of strategic planning and discipline.

“A lesson Pakistan hasn’t learned” Indian Army personnel featured in the clip send a strong message to Pakistan, asserting the operation’s significance beyond just a tactical victory. “Operation Sindoor is not just an action, but a lesson for Pakistan that it has not learned for decades,” an officer is heard saying.

Operation Sindoor, first reported on May 7, is believed to have involved coordinated strikes on terror launchpads and drone launch sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. The release of Sunday’s videos signal a public assertion of strength and successful countermeasures.

Operation Sindoor: Targeted strikes Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India’s counter-terror response, striking terror infrastructure and strategic airbases in both Pakistan and PoK.

Ceasefire agreement reached Following the strikes and ceasefire agreement, DGMOs (Director Generals of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan held critical talks on May 12. During the interaction, the Pakistani DGMO proposed a halt to hostilities, which was accepted by India. The ceasefire agreement was formalised without a fixed end date.

The Indian Army clarified on May 18, responding to reports that the ceasefire would expire that day: “The current cessation of hostilities has no expiry date.”

Key agreements and measures At the DGMO-level meeting, both sides agreed:

Not to initiate any aggressive action or fire a single shot.

To implement immediate steps for troop reduction from border and forward areas.

