Indian Army sign agreement with 11 banks for benefits to Agniveers2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 06:49 PM IST
- Indian Army signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 11 banks include four private banks for the salary benefits to Agniveers
As the Indian Army started its recruitment drive under the new Agnipath scheme, it signed agreements with 11 banks including the private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank for providing the Agniveers with banking facilities on enrolment. The first batch of the Agniveers will report for training at Training Centres by January 2023, the defense ministry said.