Indian Army sign agreement with 11 banks for benefits to Agniveers

“AGNIPATH scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for four years. Soldiers who are recruited under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour," the ministry said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}