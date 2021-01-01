Indian Army signs contract with Goa Shipyard Limited for 12 Fast Patrol Boats

The signing of the contract comes eight months after India first detected intrusions by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory including along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. India had detected intrusions on the north bank of the lake in early May with troops involved in hand-to-hand fights. Nearly two-thirds of the lake is controlled by China, with the rest under Indian control. Troops of both countries have not vacated positions they took in the summer months of 2020 including on heights of mountains in Ladakh where temperatures could reach minus 50 according to some accounts. New Delhi had placed emergency orders for high altitude clothing, tents and other equipment for its troops.