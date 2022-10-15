Indian Army signs MoU with 11 banks for Agniveer salary accounts

The Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June, provides for recruitment of youths between ages 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years
New Delhi: The Indian Army has signed an MoU with 11 banks for providing banking facilities to Agniveers on enrollment, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
“The Indian Army has signed historic MoU with 11 Banks viz State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank for providing banking facilities to Agniveers on enrollment," the ministry said in a release.
The features and benefits offered under Agniveer salary package are similar to defence salary package, it said.
In addition, the banks have offered soft loans to exiting Agniveers to promote and enhance their entrepreneurial skills.
The first batch of Agniveers under the “Agnipath Scheme" will join training centres by January 2023.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on 14 June, provides for recruitment of youths between ages 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. The government later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.
