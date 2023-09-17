Indian Army soldier abducted and killed in Manipur1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Sepoy Kom's 10-year-old son is the only eyewitness to his abduction and he claimed that three men came to his house while he and his father were working on the porch
The officials in Manipur found the body of the Indian Army soldier who was abducted by armed unidentified armed men from his home around 10 AM on Saturday. The body of Sepoy Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The soldier belonged to Tarung in Imphal West and was on leave at the time of the abduction, the officials added.