Indian Army soldier abducted and killed in Manipur

The officials in Manipur found the body of the Indian Army soldier who was abducted by armed unidentified armed men from his home around 10 AM on Saturday. The body of Sepoy Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur's Imphal East district. The soldier belonged to Tarung in Imphal West and was on leave at the time of the abduction, the officials added.

"An Indian Army soldier, Sep Serto Thangthang Kom (41), was abducted & later killed, by 3 unidentified miscreants, while on leave at Tarung, Happy Valley, Imphal West. He was deployed at DSC Platoon, Leimakhong, Manipur. He is survived by his wife & 2 children," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Nagaland, Manipur & Rest of Arunachal Pradesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sepoy Kom's 10-year-old son is the only eyewitness to his abduction and he claimed that three men came to his house while he and his father were working on the porch. The soldier of the Indian Army is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

Placed pistol on Sepoy's head "The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy's head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son.

"There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added.

The targeted killing of an Indian Army soldier comes days after a sub-inspector of Manipur police was shot dead in the Churachandpur district of the ethnic violence-hit state. Sub-inspector Onkhomang Haokip was killed while on duty at N. Chingphei village.