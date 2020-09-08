Indian Army states it did not cross LAC, Chinese troops fired provocative shots

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Tuesday said it had not crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China a day earlier neither had it fired shots as accused of doing by Beijing.

In a statement, the Indian Army said it was Chinese troops who on Monday attempted to close in on one of the India’s forward positions along the LAC on Monday and fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers.

“In the instant case on 7 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," the statement said.

“At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing," it said.

“While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate," the statement added.

The fresh flare up of tensions and exchange of words between the two sides came as Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and senior foreign ministry officials left for Moscow where the minister is to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday.

Tensions have been running high between the two sides since May when India first detected intrusions into Indian territory by Chinese troops. Tensions were exacerbated when a violent clash erupted on 15 June between personnel of the two armies. Twenty Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in the clash.

