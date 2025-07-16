Subscribe

Indian Army successfully conducts trials of indigenous Akash Prime air defence system in Ladakh sector

The Indian Army has conducted successful trials of the Akash Prime air defence system at over 15,000 feet in Ladakh, achieving direct hits on fast-moving targets.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published16 Jul 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Akash Prime Air Defence System trials were conducted today.
The Indian Army has successfully conducted trials of the indigenously developed Akash Prime air defence system at an altitude of over 15,000 feet in the Ladakh sector today, July 16, 2025, reported ANI, citing Defence officials

The trials were conducted by the Army Air Defence and senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed the system.

The surface-to-air missiles made two direct hits during the trials against very fast-moving target aircraft in a very high-altitude area in a rarified atmosphere.

 

The Akash Prime system is set to become the third and fourth regiments of the Akash air defence units within the Indian Army. It also demonstrated excellent performance during Operation Sindoor, effectively countering aerial assaults by the Pakistan military, which used Chinese aircraft and Turkish drones, the report said.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army announced that it carried out an integrated firing exercise in Ladakh to improve coordination and test tactics and techniques, including the use of new-generation equipment and' battlefield equalisers".

The exercise was conducted by the Fire and Fury Corps based in Leh.

"In pursuance of the #IndianArmy's Decade of Transformation, Fire and Fury Corps conducted an Integrated Firing Exercise in Ladakh aimed at enhancing jointness and validation of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures incorporating New Generation Equipments & Battlefield Equalisers," the Corps said in a post on X.

The trials come amid South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh's call for the Indian Army to quickly adapt and innovate in response to the increasing challenges of modern and future warfare.

“It is crucial for us to develop advanced capabilities to effectively handle hybrid threats. Artificial intelligence (AI) has immense potential to support decision-making, optimise resource management and enhance the speed and accuracy of our operations,” PTI quoted Singh speaking at the technical seminar 'Next Generation Combat – Shaping Tomorrow's Military Today' at Jaipur Military Station.

 
